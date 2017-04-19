AZZ Inc (AZZ) Position Decreased by SFE Investment Counsel
SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,445 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr 6
|teer2
|17
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC