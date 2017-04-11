Alexander Molyneux Sells 50,000 Shares of Azarga Uranium Corp (AZZ) Stock

Alexander Molyneux Sells 50,000 Share...

Azarga Uranium Corp insider Alexander Molyneux sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

