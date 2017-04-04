Air Lease Corporation Activity Update...

Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2017

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2017 -- Today Air Lease Corporation announced an update on activity taking place in the first quarter of 2017: At the end of the first quarter of 2017, ALC's fleet was comprised of 243 owned aircraft and 31 managed aircraft As scheduled, delivered 11 new aircraft including 6 Boeing 737-800s, 2 Boeing 777-300ERs, 1 Boeing 787-9 and 2 Airbus A320neos ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

