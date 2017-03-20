Windstream Taps Synacor to Power Hosted Email Offering
Windstream's residential high-speed internet customers will enjoy an industry-leading email offering. "At Windstream, we are constantly working to improve our service and deliver the best experience possible to our customers," said Bryan Brooks, Windstream's vice president of product marketing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC