Werner Selected as Hub Group's 2016 Elite Truckload Carrier of the Year

Werner Enterprises , a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce its selection as Hub Group's Elite Carrier of the Year from among its named 2016 Truckload Carriers of the Year. Hub Group chose Werner for its highest award based on the company's award criteria of service, execution, partnership, commitment, and strategic growth.

