Werner driver Charles Endorf receives CVSA's 2017 International Driver Excellence Award

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has chosen Charles Endorf of Werner Enterprises as the winner of the 2017 International Driver Excellence Award . Endorf has driven 5.5 million miles over 40 years with Werner.

