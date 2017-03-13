Wendy Prosser Wins 2017 Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award
Werner Enterprises , a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce Director of Logistics Wendy Prosser was named a winner of the 2017 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award. Prosser is responsible for driving continued customer service excellence through supply chain and logistics solutions.
