Waste Management: Solid Business Model Will Continue To Pay Dividends For Investors

Waste Management is a solid, stable company, but its share price is at all-time highs - is it still an attractive investment? I will argue that Waste Management deserves a spot in the dividend growth investor's portfolio. While fairly valued, its best days are ahead and it represents a strong investment, especially on any dip in share price.

