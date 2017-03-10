Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,742 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period.
