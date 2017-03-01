Waste Management elects board chairman, appoints chief financial officer
The board of directors of Waste Management Inc. , Houston, announced the election of Bradbury H. Anderson, who previously served as a member of the board of directors, to the position of board chairman, effective Feb. 27, 2017. Anderson takes over from Bob Reum, who served as chairman of the board since 2012 and sadly passed away earlier this month.
