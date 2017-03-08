The Shipping News From China Is Good for Iron Miners, Mills

Record cargoes of iron ore coming into China and fewer boatloads of steel going out signal a boon for miners including BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto Group and Purchases of ore rose 13 percent to 83.5 million metric tons in February, an all-time high for that month, with year-to-date shipments up 13 percent to 175 million tons, according to customs data Wednesday. Exports of steel products sank to 5.75 million tons in February, the lowest since the same month in 2014.

