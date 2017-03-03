Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Invest...

Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans ...

Stull, Stull & Brody today announced that a securities fraud complaint has been filed and that it has commenced an investigation relating to the 401 defined contribution plan of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. . Among other things, Stull, Stull & Brody is investigating whether fiduciaries of CBI's 401 plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 by offering CBI stock as an investment option under the plan when it was not prudent to do so and by failing to disclose the Company's true financial and operating condition to participants and beneficiaries of the plan.

