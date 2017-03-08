Study: Transgender, LGBTQ+ communities not a threat to others in public spaces

Contrary to one of the most often cited premises in so-called "bathroom bills" such as North Carolina's House Bill 2, transgender people do not pose a threat to others in public or private spaces, according to a new study from RTI International. Rather, the report concludes that transgenders as well as other members of the LGBTQ+ communities are at "high risk" of being victims of physical and sexual assault as well as other crimes.

