Stock Price of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Increases 6.38%

Century Aluminum Company stock performance analysis indicates that the stock price has rallied 46.88% in the past 12 Weeks, but analyzing the 6 month charts for the stock, the price continues to stay positive and keep the rally at 142.4%. Leading up to this report, we have seen a -7.12% fall in the stock price over the last 30 days and a 55.64% increase over the past 3 months.

