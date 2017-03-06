State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 830...
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 27,927 shares of the company's stock after selling 830 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC