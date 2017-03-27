RTI International teamed up with Durh...

RTI International teamed up with Durham Police to study stress levels in cops

Read more: HeraldSun.com

Three police officers wore clunky bracelets that in shape, weight and size resemble house-arrest ankle monitors for six weeks as part of an RTI International study monitoring their stress levels throughout the day. "It's like a Fitbit on steroids," said RTI senior public health researcher Robert Furberg who co-authored the study.

