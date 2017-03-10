Portland Neighbors Sue Precision Cast...

Portland Neighbors Sue Precision Castparts for Alleged Toxic Emissions

Precision Castparts, the parent of Huntington's Special Metals, faces a Portland , Oregon suit by six neighbors alleging toxic air emissions have harmed their health and decreased property values. Two complaints have been filed that allege releasing significant amounts of arsenic, nickel, and chromium , and other toxic materials and heavy metals into the air.

