Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV

Prolonged weakness in energy market, delays in investment decisions and commodity price fluctuations have been acting as growth dampeners for the company. However, we expect that its robust technology portfolio, strategic collaborations, and selective opportunities in the LNG and petrochemical markets will emerge as major growth catalysts in the coming times.

