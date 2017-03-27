New study to explore the health and s...

New study to explore the health and socio-economic factors impacting cancer patient outcomes

How do health and socio-economic factors impact the nearly 1.7 million people diagnosed with cancer each year? RTI International plans to explore this through a new Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grant. The grant is supporting a collaborative effort to integrate socio-economic data with the Project Data Sphere, LLC -- an independent, not-for-profit initiative of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer's Life Sciences Consortium.

