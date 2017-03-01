New Study to Examine How Home Visits Can Improve Teacher Effectiveness and Student Outcomes

Research Triangle Park, NC -How does knowledge of a student's home life influence the way their teacher teaches? How can you get parents and teachers working from the same page to drive student success? Through a new study awarded by Parent Teacher Home Visits , a national nonprofit, education researchers from RTI International will study how home visits affect teachers' perceptions of their students' families, and how these perceptions may inform how they teach. "In our nation's public schools today, most teachers are white, middle class, and female, while most of their students' families are people of color living in low-income neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.