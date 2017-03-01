Medicaid expansion improves health, f...

Medicaid expansion improves health, financial benefits for many low-income Ohioans

Ohio's 2014 Medicaid expansion improved health and financial benefits for hundreds of thousands of low-income Ohioans, according to an assessment supported by RTI International. The Ohio Medicaid Assessment found that the Medicaid expansion lowered the amount of uninsured individuals among low-income working adults to 14 percent, the lowest percentage ever reported.

