Laird Unveils New Multi-Interface Pla...

Laird Unveils New Multi-Interface Platform for Low-Power, Long-Range IoT Deployments

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

"The Sentrius RG1xx has been purpose-built from the ground up to create a secure, scalable, robust LoRa network solution," said , senior vice president of Laird. "The RG1xx, paired with the other elements of Laird's growing Sentrius LPWAN ecosystem, enables cost-effective and end-to-end control of public and private LoRa networks alike."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan '17 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec '16 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC