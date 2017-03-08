Katherine "Diggie" Funke - Abbeville SC

Katherine "Diggie" Stoehr Funke, 91, entered peacefully into the presence of her heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in the home of her son, Dr. Anderson B. Funke. Born February 22, 1926 in Cincinnati, OH to the late James H. and Martha B. Stoehr, Diggie grew up in Terrace Park, Ohio, then attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO.

