INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences Investigation on Behalf of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of investors of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws. On June 17, 2014, Prescience Point alleged that CBI had erroneously accounted for its goodwill during 2013 to conceal losses related to issues with the Company's Nuclear Projects segment.

