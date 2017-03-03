Insider Selling: Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock
Valmont Industries, Inc. Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $155,300.00.
