IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Lundin Law PC , a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CBI shares between October 29, 2013, and December 10, 2014, inclusive , are encouraged to contact the firm in advance of the May 2, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline.

