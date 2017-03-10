Important Chicago Bridge & Iron Compa...

IMPORTANT CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON COMPANY N.V. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York against Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. announces that a securities class action has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. common stock during the period between October 29, 2013 and December 10, 2014 . Investors who have incurred losses in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. shares are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or 575-0735 or 545-4774.

