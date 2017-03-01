How to sell parts to major fleets
If you want to sell parts and components to Dwayne Haug, don't send a salesman in to visit him. "We don't need a salesman today," Haug, former vice-president of purchasing with Werner Enterprises and now principal owner of Dwayne O. Haug Consulting told an audience during Heavy Duty Dialogue in late January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC