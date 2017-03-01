Global Metal Recycling Industry is Expected to Cross USD 400 Billion mark by 2022

Metal Recycling Market is expected to grow around 7% CAGR during the period 2016 to 2022, metal recycling market size is expected to cross USD 400 billion Key Players : ArcelorMittal , Baosteel Group Corporation European Metal Recycling Limited , Nucor Corporation , Aurubis AG , Commercial Metals Company , Linde AG , Tata Steel Limited " PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metal Recycling Market is expected to grow around 7% CAGR and is expected to cross USD 400 billion marks by the end of 2022 Market Overview The increase in demand of metals in various end use industries such as construction, electronics and automotive has driven demand for the metal recycling.

