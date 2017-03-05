DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases Shares of 17,200 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

