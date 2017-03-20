Denver recycles 20 percent of househo...

Denver recycles 20 percent of household waste

11 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

Denver Recycles , a division of Denver Public Works , has announced the city of Denver recycled 20 percent of its household waste in 2016, according to a report in The Denver Post . The city has a single-stream curbside recycling program.

