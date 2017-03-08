CXT, Inc. Adds Lines, Diversifies
Since pouring its first concrete building in 2001, CXT, Inc. has continued to expand its footprint at its facility on Highway 81 in North Hillsboro. The company opened in Hillsboro after securing a sub-contract for bridge wall panels on the 'High 5' project at the intersection of Central Expressway and Interstate 635 in North Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC