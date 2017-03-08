CXT, Inc. Adds Lines, Diversifies

CXT, Inc. Adds Lines, Diversifies

Since pouring its first concrete building in 2001, CXT, Inc. has continued to expand its footprint at its facility on Highway 81 in North Hillsboro. The company opened in Hillsboro after securing a sub-contract for bridge wall panels on the 'High 5' project at the intersection of Central Expressway and Interstate 635 in North Dallas.

