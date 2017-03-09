Chicago Bridge Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney...

Chicago Bridge Shareholder Alert by F...

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until May 1, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. , if they purchased the Company's shares between October 29, 2013 and December 10, 2014, inclusive . The action is pending in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

