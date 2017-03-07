Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI) C...

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Chicago Bridge & Iron's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.6% and also plunged 32.5% year over year. Profits were badly hurt as the company booked a huge non-cash goodwill impairment charge to account for the sale of its Capital Services business.

