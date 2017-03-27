Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Sees Signi...

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Aluminum Co was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,396,717 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 15,695,693 shares.

