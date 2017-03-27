CBI Investor Deadline Reminder: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in...

CBI Investor Deadline Reminder: Hagen...

If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities of CBI between October 29, 2013 and December 10, 2014 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit: or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing [email protected] . The securities class action concerns the Company's February 2013 acquisition of – and related accounting for – a business known as The Shaw Group.  Through the Shaw acquisition, CBI would acquire purportedly high-value contracts to complete construction of new nuclear power plants that included Plant Vogtle.

