BRIEF-Park-Ohio announces $350 millio...

BRIEF-Park-Ohio announces $350 million debt offering

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3298, or 75.20 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across much of the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 31 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showing robust domestic growth in January increased pressure on the Bank of Canada to abandon its cautious stance on a possible interest-rate hike.

