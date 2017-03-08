Blog: $2 Billion Purchase Price Dispute Over GAAP Compliance Highlights Need for Careful Drafting
Purchase price adjustments are common features of private merger agreements that are generally intended to ensure that the acquired company will have the same level of cash or working capital to operate the business post closing that it had at signing. However, if not carefully considered, purchase price adjustment disputes may result in an unintended renegotiation of the purchase price after the closing in a way that significantly changes the economics of the transaction.
