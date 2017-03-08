BHP Boosts Offer for Strikers at World's Largest Copper Mine

BHP Billiton Ltd. is preparing a new wage offer for striking workers at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile, including improvements in several areas that the union has said are essential to resume negotiations. The offer has new proposals on 10 points within the contract, including the three that Union Number 1 has said are key, Patricio Vilaplana, Escondida vice-president of corporate affairs, said in an interview in Antofagasta on Thursday.

