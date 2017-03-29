BHP Billiton looks at Aussie iron ore investment

BHP Billiton Ltd. said plans to develop its South Flank iron-ore deposit in remote northwest Australia are the most likely way it will replace production from its aging Yandi operation. BHP has been mulling new investments in its iron-ore business given its Yandi mine, which currently produces about 80 million tons a year, or roughly one-third of BHP's iron ore, is expected to run out of resources in the coming five-to-10 years.

