BHP Billiton looks at Aussie iron ore investment
BHP Billiton Ltd. said plans to develop its South Flank iron-ore deposit in remote northwest Australia are the most likely way it will replace production from its aging Yandi operation. BHP has been mulling new investments in its iron-ore business given its Yandi mine, which currently produces about 80 million tons a year, or roughly one-third of BHP's iron ore, is expected to run out of resources in the coming five-to-10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC