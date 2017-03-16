BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE:BHP) & Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Stocks Buzz

It was the third failed attempt to restart dialogue during the strike which has pushed global copper prices higher due BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of GBX 714.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,518.50. BHP Billiton Limited has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eighteen brokerages that are now covering the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.