AZZ Inc (AZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "AZZ Incorporated is an electrical equipment and components manufacturer serving the global growth markets of power generation, transmission and distribution, and industrial markets as well as a provider of hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication market nationwide. " Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

