Auto Draft

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - Research analysts at FBR & Co lifted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Cliffs Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst L. Pipes now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

