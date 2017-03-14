Ampco-Pittsburgh reports $80 million ...

Ampco-Pittsburgh reports $80 million loss in 2016

Despite recent acquisitions, a weak steel market pulled down Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. to losses in the fourth quarter and throughout 2016. The Carnegie-based steel company reported a net loss of $43.1 million, or $3.51 a share, during the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. That compares with a profit of $3.3 million, or 32 cents a share, earned in the last three months of 2015.

