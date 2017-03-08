Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
The dividend will be paid on April 28, 2017, to shareholders of record on April 14, 2017. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the worldwide steel and aluminum industries, as well as ingot and open die forged products for the oil and gas, aluminum, and plastic extrusion industries.
