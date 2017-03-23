American Electric Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

American Electric Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of power delivery solutions for the global energy industry, has scheduled its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2016 results on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals who wish to participate in the conference call should dial +1 877-876-9176; pass code 966293 the United States and Canada.

