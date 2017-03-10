$750K down payment to buy Wabush Mine...

$750K down payment to buy Wabush Mines due Monday

The future of Wabush Mines will become a little clearer on Monday - that's when companies interested in purchasing the shuttered operation are required to have a $750,000 down payment ready. "We're prepared as a government to work with any company that comes forward with a proposal that makes sense," Labrador West MHA Graham Letto told CBC's Labrador Morning.

