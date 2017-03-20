25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Mark...

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

1 hr ago

Zogenix, Inc. shares rose 13.6 percent to $10.85 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 results. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares rose 8.7 percent to $33.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.01 percent on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

