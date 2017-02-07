Workers at huge Chile copper mine ready to strike

Workers at Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper-mining operation, are expected to strike on Thursday after unsuccessful talks between union officials and management, led by BHP Billiton Ltd., the mine's largest union said. On Tuesday, union officials at Escondida said they were no closer to a deal with BHP Billiton's majority-owned Minera Escondida, which it accused of being "very rigid" in negotiations over wages and benefits for workers at the mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.