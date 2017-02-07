Workers at huge Chile copper mine ready to strike
Workers at Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper-mining operation, are expected to strike on Thursday after unsuccessful talks between union officials and management, led by BHP Billiton Ltd., the mine's largest union said. On Tuesday, union officials at Escondida said they were no closer to a deal with BHP Billiton's majority-owned Minera Escondida, which it accused of being "very rigid" in negotiations over wages and benefits for workers at the mine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC