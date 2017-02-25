William Blair Investment Management L...

William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,113 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation

23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

